Living near the Jersey Shore gives us the opportunity to sea ocean life and creatures in a very up close and personal way.

Sometimes though, those amazing creatures that we get to see can actually be a detriment to the eco-system.

And it looks like Jersey is now the home to a new invasive species that researchers believe 'hitch-hiked' its way over to the United States from across the pond.

Researchers Discover A New Invasive Species At The Jersey Shore

The creature in question is actually an inhabitant in the waters of the United Kingdom; they like living near the rockier shoes for a level of added protection, so it's odd that they've take up a home in Jersey; our shores aren't nearly as rocky.

The creatures were found primarily along the shores of Manasquan and Long Branch, and even had beachgoers curious as to what they were, posting pictures in local internet groups to get to the bottom of it.

That's when a Monmouth University Student was able to correctly identify the Jersey Shore's newest resident, according to APP.

What's been slowly taking over the shores is a sea creature known as the Beadlet Anemone.

The Beadlet Anemone uses toxins on its tentacles to stun small fish, crabs, and mollusks to feed on, but do note that the Beadlet is pretty much harmless to humans if you do get to close and get stung.

How Did The Beadlet Anemone Get To The Jersey Shore?

APP reports that researchers have an interesting theory; the Beadlet Anemone 'hitch-hiked' its way across the ocean.

The idea is that they attached themselves to the hulls of these ships or even lived within the ship's ballast water during travel.