Summer is going to be here before you know it, so have your boogie boards ready and beach badges set so you can enjoy long days in the sand at the Jersey Shore!

There's nothing more fun than enjoying a day in the sand dipping your feet in the water and cooling off.

However, one popular beach is banning swimming again, and people are getting concerned whether the swimming ban will ever be lifted.

Granted, the swimming band is for the health, safety, and well-being of residents and visitors alike but it's still a bummer seeing that once again we won't be able to swim at Beachwood Beach for the summer of 2025.

Swimming Is Again Banned At Beachwood Beach For 2025

I was just saying to my wife the other night, that I don't think swimming has been permitted at Beachwood since we moved here back in 2022.

beachwood beach swimming ban 2025, swimming beachwood beach nj, is swimming banned in beachwood for 2025 Photo Credit: Canva loading...

According to APP, swimming in the waters of Beachwood Beach is again banned due to high levels of bacteria being found in the water.

It's the same issue we've had in years past, so why do bacteria keep showing up in the water of Beachwood Beach?

Here's Why Bacteria Keeps Showing Up In The Water At Beachwood Beach

I spend a lot of time at the beach in Ocean Gate, which is maybe a mile down the road from Beachwood Beach, and always think to myself "What's keeping the bacteria from working its way down to us?"

Apparently, Beachwood Beach has a unique shape and is located in a cove along the Toms River which prevents the bacteria from spreading to surrounding beaches.

The cove also stops the bacteria from leaving the waters in Beachwood thus why the water is closed year after year.

Now, you can still enjoy the beach area for the summer of 2025, just avoid the water whatever you do!

