You Don&#8217;t Want Miss This Years Awesome Beach Plum Festival In Seaside Park, NJ

You Don’t Want Miss This Years Awesome Beach Plum Festival In Seaside Park, NJ

Photo Credit: Canva

Just because summer is getting ready to come to a close doesn't mean we can't still have fun at the Jersey Shore.

Firstly, local summer gets ready to kick off which really is one of the best times of the year.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

There are also a ton of fun street fairs and festivals, and one festival is coming to Seaside Park which just sounds like a ton of fun.

The Beach Plum Festival Is Coming To Island Beach State Park

I saw a sign for this while driving onto the island a few weeks back, and it sounds like a ton of fun.

The Beach Plum Festival is a day filled with music, food, and tons of great family fun.

Photo Credit: Canva
loading...

There's a suggested donation of $8 in order to get in and enjoy the day, and it goes towards a good cause.

Who Is Performing At The Beach Plum Festival This Year?

There's a full lineup of nonstop music between 9 AM and 4 PM that day, all of whom are local Ocean County Musicians.

9:00 AM: PM Ryder
10:00 AM: Chris Samra
11:00 AM: Billy Simmons
12:00 PM:Butch Ralph
1:00 PM: Elaine Orzechowski
2:00 PM:Jeff Sternberger
3:00 PM: Billy T Midnight
4:00 PM: PM Ryder

The Beach Plum Festival takes place at Ocean Beach Bathing Area 1 in Island Beach State Park and takes place between 9 AM and 4 PM on September 8th.

In addition to all of the food, fun, and music there will also be several environmental groups and vendors you can check out.

This isn't the only awesome festival that's happening in Jersey this year though, you don't want to miss any of these!

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule

All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM