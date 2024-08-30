Just because summer is getting ready to come to a close doesn't mean we can't still have fun at the Jersey Shore.

Firstly, local summer gets ready to kick off which really is one of the best times of the year.

There are also a ton of fun street fairs and festivals, and one festival is coming to Seaside Park which just sounds like a ton of fun.

The Beach Plum Festival Is Coming To Island Beach State Park

I saw a sign for this while driving onto the island a few weeks back, and it sounds like a ton of fun.

The Beach Plum Festival is a day filled with music, food, and tons of great family fun.

There's a suggested donation of $8 in order to get in and enjoy the day, and it goes towards a good cause.

Who Is Performing At The Beach Plum Festival This Year?

There's a full lineup of nonstop music between 9 AM and 4 PM that day, all of whom are local Ocean County Musicians.

9:00 AM: PM Ryder

10:00 AM: Chris Samra

11:00 AM: Billy Simmons

12:00 PM:Butch Ralph

1:00 PM: Elaine Orzechowski

2:00 PM:Jeff Sternberger

3:00 PM: Billy T Midnight

4:00 PM: PM Ryder

The Beach Plum Festival takes place at Ocean Beach Bathing Area 1 in Island Beach State Park and takes place between 9 AM and 4 PM on September 8th.

In addition to all of the food, fun, and music there will also be several environmental groups and vendors you can check out.

This isn't the only awesome festival that's happening in Jersey this year though, you don't want to miss any of these!