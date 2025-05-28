The rumor mill seems to be turning about a supposed new beach bar coming to the Jersey Shore.

And I'm not talking about a new bar that's in the vicinity of the shore, I'm talking about a bar that sits right on the beach, where you can enjoy a cold cocktail while you listen to the waves crash over the sand.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Is Home To Some Pretty Spectacular Beach Bars

Granted, a lot of them are in Atlantic City, like the Bally's Beach Bar, which is a spot that's super easy to kill an afternoon at.

There's also Landshark and the Balcony at the Hard Rock, which are pretty cool spots to grab a cold one.

Now it looks as though a new beach bar could be opening in Wildwood, and personally, I'm looking forward to the idea.

READ MORE: A UFO Sighting Is Going Viral In NJ, Check Out The Video

A New Beach Bar May Be Opening In Wildwood, NJ

This is all hearsay at this point, but it looks like early images show the framework of a bar or restaurant being built directly on the beach.

It looks as though it's being built just outside of Seaport Pier, which, if you're not familiar, is already one of the only bars and restaurants located on the beachfront in Wildwood.

This new bar, however, looks like it'll be directly on the beach, according to a post from the Wildwood Pizza Tour Instagram Page.

There's nothing in terms of an opening date, or whether or not it will be a private area you have to pay to get to or if it'll be open to the public, but either way I'm looking forward to having my toes in the sand and a beer in hand when it finally does open.

And if a beach bar isn't really your thing, NJ has a ton of great dives.