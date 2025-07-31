There is nothing better than a cup of coffee and taking a walk down the boardwalk of your favorite shore town.

For me, it's grabbing a cup of iced coffee from Ryan's Deli in Seaside Heights and then taking a stroll down the boardwalk.

It's one of life's great simple pleasures.

A New Coffee Place Is Brewing In Seaside Heights, NJ

And it looks like Seaside Heights' coffee scene is about to expand, and I'm really excited to learn more about this place, not just because of the coffee but because of one specific type of baked good that this place will soon be selling.

So, the other day I was doing a beach day at Funtown in Seaside. I refuse to pay to park when I head over to the island, so I always end up parking on the West side of Central Avenue, whether it's near the bay or on one of the streets.

As I was walking up Webster to the boardwalk, I just happened to notice a coming soon sign on one of the buildings off Central, and got really excited.

Bayou Cafe Is Bringing Beignets To The Jersey Shore

I'm not too sure what this place used to be, but it looks like a new coffee place is going to be opening in Seaside Heights.

And what's even cooler is that the soon-to-be Bayou Cafe will not only sell coffee, but also Beignets!

If you've never had a beignet before, it's a fluffy powdered donut that's super popular in New Orleans, and is arguably one of the most delicious things you'll ever eat.

When Will Bayou Cafe Open In Seaside Heights, NJ?

According to the sign in the window, there's no definite opening date yet, but trust me, as soon as you can get fresh beignets and coffee in Seaside Heights, I'll let you know!