Is there anything more fun than spending a day doing some bar hopping in Jersey?

One of my favorite Facebook Groups to follow is Jersey Shore Day Drinkers; it's just a group of people who enjoy grabbing beers and cocktails around Jersey, and they post pictures of some of their adventures.

I've found some pretty cool beach bars to check out because of that group, and have also found some pretty cool bars to hang out at all over the state.

It's a lot of fun to see what people are doing, and where they like to hang out, but there are great bars all over the state that offer fun and unique vibes.

Sadly, two very popular Jersey bars have announced that they're closing for good.

And they were both places that offered visitors a unique experience.

2 Beloved NJ Bars Are Closing Their Doors For Good

If you're not familiar with the brand Barcade, it's a place you'll want to check out sooner than later.

It's a bar that seconds as a retro arcade. There's one in Philadelphia that my buddies and I like to meet up at from time to time, and it's so cool getting to drink a few IPAs while killing it on Asteroids.

Sadly it looks like the Barcade in Jersey City is coming to a close.

Located on Newark Avenue since 2011, Barcade announced that it would be closing its Jersey City spot in the next couple of months according to NJ.com.

Barcade isn't the only bar in Jersey City that announced it's closing soon either.

Fox and Crow announced that they're getting ready to close for good, and this one's a big hit to music lovers everywhere.

Fox and Crow carved out a niche among live bands as being a great place to not only perform but also as a great place to see some live music.

It's always a sad day when popular bars have to close up shop, it's just a reminder to make sure you visit your local watering hole weekly.

It's always a sad day when popular bars have to close up shop, it's just a reminder to make sure you visit your local watering hole weekly.