How do you feel about trying viral trends that you see on the internet?

I'm not going to lie, there've been a few that I've been duped into trying.

For example, drinking Dr. Pepper with pickle juice in it. It was an experience to say the least, but not something that I'd do again in the near future.

There are other trends though that are worth following, like checking out one of Jersey's most viral bagel shops.

Jersey has a lot of options for bagels, I'm a big fan of Ricky Bagels, they come in a little box and you make them at home and they are some of the best bagels you can get.

But let's say you don't have time to make your own bagel at home, you've got places like Bakin' Bagel, Silver Bay Bagels or All-Star Bagel.

None of them though are Jersey's most viral bagel shop, which is expanding quickly across the state, getting ready to open another location in Monmouth County.

There's a chance you've seen this place before on the internet.

They make some pretty jaw-dropping bagels, and the spread on them looks absolutely perfect.

This place also makes fun seasonal bagels that are perfect as we get into fall.

They also make some pretty amazing sandwiches, if you're looking for some extra protein with your bagel.

I mean, this just looks awesome.

Of course, I'm talking about the one and only Bagel Nook.

This out-of-this-world bagel shop is expanding quickly in New Jersey, and according to NJ.com, they're getting ready to open a second location in Monmouth County.

The new location will be the brand sixth NJ shop, and it's going to open in Shrewsbury in the Staples Plaza.

It has a tentative opening date of November 4th, and I'll be counting down the days!

