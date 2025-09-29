Coffee is a way of life in the Garden State.

We have tons of perfect little coffee shops to help you get your caffeine fix. I love grabbing a cup of coffee from Bakin' Bagel in Lavallette and then going for a walk down the boardwalk.

Or, in the Summer, getting an iced coffee from Ryan's Deli in Seaside and sitting down by the bay for a while watching the boats, and sipping some cold brew.

A Coffee Revival Is Brewing in New Jersey

We're starting to see a coffee revival in Jersey, with tons of new coffee shops opening.

Seven Brew Coffee Is Coming to Toms River

Seven Brew is getting ready to open its first Toms River location in the near future. This place is cool because it's 100 percent drive-thru, so they can get you in and out and caffeinated as quickly as possible.

Downtown Toms River Welcomes Caffeine Haven

In Downtown Toms River, Caffeine Haven just opened its doors a few months ago, replacing Tommy Boys, and they make a cold foam cold brew that'll knock your socks off.

Bad Ass Coffee Expands Across New Jersey

Now, it looks like one of the most bad ass coffee spots in Jersey is getting ready to expand, bringing its Hawaiian roasted beans to even more Garden State coffee lovers.

The First NJ Bad Ass Coffee Shop Opened in Hackensack

If you're not familiar with Bad Ass coffee, they opened their first New Jersey location in Hackensack a year or so ago, and according to NJ.com, another location is coming soon.

Hawaiian Roasted Coffee With a Unique Flavor

Bad Ass Coffee specializes in coffee that's roasted in Hawaii and other countries, giving their coffee a unique and distinctive taste.

New Bad Ass Coffee Location Opening in Madison, NJ

The newest location for Bad Ass Coffee is set to open later this month in Morris County, in Madison, on September 30th.