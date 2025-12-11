What's your craziest small world moment?

I've had a few in my life; my wife and I apparently grew up less than 5 miles from one another, and had no idea until we started dating in College.

One of my coworkers at the radio station also grew up in the Philadelphia area, only about 15 miles from where I grew up, small world!

And now, I can add another cool one to this list thanks to the Asbury Park Ferris wheel.

The History of Asbury Park’s Classic Ferris Wheel

So, there's currently no Ferris Wheel in Asbury Park at the moment; however, between the years of 1895 and 1988, Asbury Park was home to a very popular classic Ferris wheel that people traveled far and wide to check out.

How a PA Steel Town Helped Build the Iconic NJ Ferris Wheel

Here's where the small world moment comes into play; the parts for that Ferris wheel were constructed in the small Pennsylvania steel town of Phoenixville, and after the Ferris wheel was deconstructed, parts of the wheel were scattered around Phoenixville since 2008.

I called Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, home for the better part of 5 years before moving to the Jersey Shore.

Asbury Park’s Ferris Wheel Set to Rise Again in Phoenixville

And now, it looks like that famous Ferris wheel will once again be erected in my former hometown of Phoenixville, thanks efforts by the Schuylkill River Historic Society.

The Unexpected Connection Between PA and the Jersey Shore

According to the Phoenixville Chamber, the Ferris wheel will stand tall, being reconstructed with its original components off the French Creek Trail, overlooking one of the quaintest towns in PA.

It just blows my mind how interconnected parts of PA are to the Jersey Shore.