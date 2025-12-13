It's always great to see a local restaurant announce a new location is opening, rather than having to write about places people love closing their doors for good.

We sadly see that a lot.

Longtime Favorites Like Friendly’s Continue to Shut Down

For example, just the other week, we learned that a Friendly's was closing up shop; this one, in particular, had been a staple in the community for 50 years.

Arooga’s East Brunswick Closure Shocked Local Diners

There was also the Arooga's in East Brunswick.

It kind of just closed up shop out of nowhere, leaving diners shocked.

What’s Replacing Arooga’s in Howell?

However, when one door closes, another opens.

When the Arooga's in Howell closed earlier this year, it left a lot of people asking the question, "Well, what's coming next?"

Asbury Ale House Confirms Expansion to Howell

We now have that answer, and fortunately, it's going to be the home of another local Jersey Shore Business.

According to their Instagram Page, the Asbury Alehouse has expanded to Howell, opening their second Jersey Location just in time for the holidays.

New Asbury Ale House on Route 9 Is Now Open for Full Service

The new location had a soft opening this past weekend and is now open for full service in Howell off Route 9 at the former home of Arooga's.

The Asbury Alehouse in Howell features a massive bar, as well as a gastro pub, and if it's anything like the Asbury Alehouse in Asbury Park, the food will be fantastic.