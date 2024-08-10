It's been a weird summer for beachgoers at the Jersey Shore.

Over the past couple of weeks, several beaches have had to shut down their swimming areas due to fecal contamination.

Get our free mobile app

You can read more on that here.

Other beaches had to close up their swimming areas for the duration of the summer for that reason too.

Like Beachwood Beach West, it was closed to swimmers a few weeks back and will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

Now it's not dirty water that people have to worry about when they go to the beach, but apparently it's arsenic poisoning.

READ MORE: We Need Water Taxies At The Jersey Shore

One New Jersey Beach Could Be Contaminated With Arsenic

I wish I was making this up, but according to CBS News and the New Jersey Environmental officials, people are being warned not to touch anything at Keyport Beach.

Apparently, several stone-like materials called slags tested positive for arsenic contamination near Cedar Point Park.

Visitors are being advised not to touch anything, and if they do come in contact with something they should wash their hands immediately.

arsenic on the jersey shore, jersey shore beach with arsenic poison, poison beaches new jersey, keyport beach new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Arsenic poisoning can be extremely serious and exposure over time has been shown to cause lung cancer and skin lesions according to the World Health Organization.

This Isn't The First Time Keyport Beach Has Had Health Hazards

According to CBS Keyport Beach, earlier this summer, they also had issues with lead exposure.

Locals seem to believe that the issues are stemming from a landfill that's not too far from the beach.

Hopefully, this issue can be fixed sooner rather than later. The Jersey Shore is beautiful and should be kept that way.