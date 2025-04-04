The idea of owning and operating your own restaurant is a dream, for some at least.

The idea of creating the perfect food menu paired with an amazing drink menu, while providing great service and becoming a local hot spot does sound cool.

But the restaurant business is an unforgiving one, and we've seen that a lot here at the Jersey Shore in the past few months, and the closures keep coming.

TGI Friday announced that they'd be closing their location in Toms River in the near future, and even Hooters says that it's filing Chapter 11 soon.

Just the other day I saw that Senza Cucina in Bayville had suddenly closed its doors for good, which really came as a shock!

Now, it looks like another popular Jersey restaurant is closing its doors, and this place was a go-to to enjoy a cold beer and a game.

A Popular Sports Bar And Grille Is Suddenly Closed In Howell, NJ

Part of a small local chain, that had two locations in Jersey, it appears as though the Arooga's restaurant in Howell has closed its doors for good, according to APP.

Aroogas howell nj, Arooga's nj closed howell Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Named after the sound the car horn of a Model T made, Arooga's was a popular spot to go to watch football and baseball and had a menu that featured cheesy hand-breaded mozzarella triangles, pulled pork nachos, wings, burgers, and handhelds.

Arooga's still has its location in East Brunswick open and operational, and the chain features a few other locations in Pennsylvania as well.

Let's focus on something a little happier for a minute, like all the movies Seaside Heights is showing on the beach this summer.

