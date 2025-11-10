Local New Jersey Delis Are An Important Part Of Life In NJ

The Jersey Shore and delis go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's a combo that just makes perfect sense.

Sadly, we more and more often see our beloved local mom-and-pop delis shutting their doors.

And look, there's nothing wrong with Wawa or Quikchek, but there's something fun about going to a deli for your beach sub, knowing that you're supporting a small business.

When I was growing up, we'd go to Sea Isle City for our Jersey Shore vacations, and we'd always hit this place called McGowans for some sandwiches before being beach bums for the day.

More And More Local Delis Are Closing Their Doors In NJ

Now, it looks like a beloved family-owned deli at the Jersey Shore is getting ready to close its doors for good, and the community is devastated.

Located in Wildwood, New Jersey, there's a small deli at 100 E 24th Avenue that's known as having some of the best sandwiches in Wildwood.

For a lot of people, this place was their go-to lunch spot before hitting the beach for the day.

Arnold's Family Market Is Closing Its Doors In Wildwood, NJ

According to their Instagram account, it appears as though Arnold's Family Market will be closing its doors for good in Wildwood.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The last day you can go to Arnold's Family Deli will be December 13th, and although there's no reason given for the closures, it's always sad to see another locally owned deli have to close its doors for good.