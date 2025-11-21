So often, we see news stories that make us feel nervous or anxious, so when a story pops up that focuses on helping those who suffer from drug addiction, it gives us a little hope.

Addiction Rates And Recovery Efforts In New Jersey

In a recent survey, it was found that just over six percent of Jersey's population suffers from some form of addiction, and whether you want to admit it or not, addiction is in fact a disease.

And like most diseases, if you get proper treatment for it, you're able to recover and once again live a healthy life.

New Rehab Center Opens In Tinton Falls, NJ

Earlier this week, Tinton Falls became home to New Jersey's newest rehabilitation center, this one was opened by the one and only Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Mike Sorrentino is a household name in Jersey. He grew to fame during a six-season stint on the reality TV Show 'Jersey Shore'.

Mike The Situation Sorrentino’s Mission To Help Others

According to Patch, Mike Sorrentino has been open about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction during his skyrocketing fame.

In 2015, the Situation got sober, and he has now made it his mission to help those who are struggling as well.

Inside The New Archangel Center In Tinton Falls

The Archangel Center opened this week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 44 Apple Street in Tinton Falls.

The Archangel also takes a focus on mental health treatment, and is currently taking in those who need help.