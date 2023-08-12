If you're looking to add a fuzzy four-legged friend to your family, August may be the perfect month to think about adopting a new animal.

There are so many great pets in shelters right now that are looking for a home, and this month one shelter, in particular, is having a huge adoption event to help get their animals adopted.

The Clear the Shelters adoption campaign started out as a one-day event and has now turned into a month-long effort to get shelter animals into homes.

Ocean County shelters in particular are pretty full right now, especially after a few hoarding cases in the county sent several hundred animals to its shelters, according to Patch.

What Is The Clear The Shelters Adoption Event?

According to Patch, throughout the month of August, if you adopt an animal from the Ocean County Health Department you're pet will get a free goodie bag.

It's filled with toys and treats for your new family member.

In addition, Patch reports that every animal adopted will be chipped, spayed/neutered, and will also get a free vet check-up and any needed vaccinations.

If that's not enough to help get you excited about bringing a new four-legged friend home, then maybe half-priced adoption fees will!

Granted, adopting a pet isn't crazy expensive, to begin with; it's $60 for dogs and puppies and $55 for cats and kittens, according to the Ocean County Health Department.

That being said, on August 26th adoption fees will be reduced by fifty percent during the month-long adoption event.

If you're thinking about getting a pet for you and your family, I'd highly recommend the adoption route.

These are animals in a tough spot just looking for a good home.

My family dog Max was a rescue, and he may be the friendliest dog around, for more info on adopting a new pet visit the Ocean County Health Department today.