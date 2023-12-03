New Jersey is the diner capital of the country, there's no other way to describe it.

We've got some of the best greasy spoons, 24-hour spots, and little hidden gems that you almost feel bad for the rest of the country that they don't have as many great options as we do.

What's so much fun about eating at a real Jersey diner is the overwhelming sense of nostalgia that you get when going into your favorite spot.

Especially if it's a place you used to go when you were younger.

Angelo's Glassboro Diner Is Being Called The Most Nostalgic Diner In NJ.

If you're looking for a real old-school diner that still operates like it did back in the day when it opened then you need to look no further than Angelo's Glassboro Diner in Glassboro.

It's the no-nonsense kind of diner that reminds you of a simpler time.

With hot off-the-griddle flapjacks for breakfast and hearty homemade hot sandwiches for lunch, you'll feel transported back in time when you take a bite of your grub.

According to Only In Your State, Angelo's Glassboro Diner has been in business for nearly 80 years and not much has changed in that time.

The menu is still a blackboard with white magnetic letters that gets updated with specials daily and you can still grab a seat at the counter just inches from where the cooks are whipping up delicious food.

Located at 26 N. Main in Glassboro, it may be a little out of the way but is the perfect spot to visit if you need to travel back in time for an hour or so while you enjoy a hot cup of coffee and a good meal.