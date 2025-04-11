Changes are coming to the Jersey Shore in the near future, and as the saying goes "out with the old, in with the new".

Details are still a little bit fuzzy as to what's going on, but my attention is fully piqued, and I'm looking forward to learning a little more.

At first glance, it appears as though the Bakin' Bagels in Lavallette is no longer open for business, and we'll get to why I think that in a moment.

Rest assured, Bakin' Bagels is still serving up hot, fresh, and delicious grub at their locations in Ortley, and Beachwood.

Shout out to Ricky Bagel by the way, the bagel king of New Jersey who supplies the bagels for BAkin' Bagels and even sells bagels that you can make at home in your oven.

They're delicious, and you can pick up a box online or at the Ocean Gate Deli.

But this is neither here nor there, we're talking about things to come in Lavallette this summer and it looks like something new is moving into the former Bakin' Bagels location off 35 in Lavalette.

Lavallette, NJ Is Getting A New Italian Bakery, And We're Excited

Details are still a little fuzzy, but according to their Facebook Page Angelina's Italian Market plans to open this June in Lavallette.

The new store is located at 3101 Route 35, the exact location of the Bakin' Bagels that was there for years.

bakin bagel lavallete, ricky bagel nj, angelinas italian market Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Angelina's appears to feature steaks, pork chops, produce, and a full deli.

What I'm really hoping, since this place is right down the road from my Aunt's house in Lavallette is that they also have fresh pasta and maybe some baked goods so we have a place we can run to while we visit over the summer.

That's not the only exciting thing coming to the Jersey Shore this summer.