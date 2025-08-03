Oh great, another scam that we have to worry about!

Scammers Are Targeting You More Than Ever

Recently, it seems as though there are new scams coming out every day trying to trick you into handing over sensitive information.

EZPass Text Scam Still Making the Rounds

For example, who hasn't received that scammy EZPass text message yet, saying you have unpaid EZPass tolls from PA or MA?

It's a total scam, just to scare you into clicking a link that could steal your info. If you somehow haven't seen that scam message, you can learn more about it here.

FTC Issues Warning About New Amazon Scam

Now, the FTC is warning of a new Amazon scam that's making the rounds, and once again, it's all a ploy to try and steal your sensitive information.

Here’s How the Amazon Scam Works

The way the scam works is all about convincing you that there was a faulty purchase on your Amazon account, and the whole thing kicks off with a text message or a phone call, according to the FTC.

Scammers Claim It’s a Safety Recall to Get Your Info

Apparently, they try to convince you that something you bought on Amazon is faulty and is part of a safety recall.

The scammers try to assure you that they just want to issue you a refund on your Amazon purchase, and they just need a few details in order to make that return possible, according to reports.

If you get a text message with this scam, you'll see a link that ends with an "amzn.to" or "a.co".

Don't click those links; they are likely phishing links that will hack your info.

Tips to Stay Safe From Text and Call Scams

The easiest way to avoid these scams is by not answering any phone numbers you don't recognize, and by not clicking on any links from texts from numbers you don't recognize.

You can also send spam texts and scam texts to 7726 (SPAM) to report the numbers trying to scam people.