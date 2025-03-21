A fairly popular retailer has announced some big changes to its return policy, and it could soon go into effect across the country.

When you think of Kohl's, what comes to mind?

For me it's a store where I do a lot of last-minute Christmas shopping; you can get slippers, nice sweaters, ties, household appliances, and pretty decent shoes all at a good price.

Kohl's was also a go-to for back-to-school shopping as a kid. We were on a budget and Kohl's typically fit the bill.

Most recently though, Kohl's was where my wife and I would return a majority of our Amazon packages.

It was so easy; you print the label, slap it on the package, and drop it off at Kohl's return desk.

However, Kohl's has announced that it will no longer accept Amazon returns at select stores.

Kohl's Plans To No Longer Accept Amazon Returns

It's going to be a bit of a process, but Kohl's is beginning the process of discontinuing Amazon returns, according to APP.

The company has announced that stores in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Missouri will no longer take Amazon packages for returns, so what does this mean for New Jersey?

Kohl's Reports 4th Quarter Earnings

Kohl's has been taking Amazon returns since 2019, so this is a big change in policy.

I wouldn't be surprised if this 'experiment' in other states eventually works its way to the Garden State seeing how we have so many other options for Amazon returns, so we'll have to keep an eye out.