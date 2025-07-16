An alligator, walking the beach in Long Branch?

An Alligator, Walking The Beach In Long Branch, NJ?

So, did anyone else see this video circulating around social media over the weekend?

Honestly, it's something you'd expect to come out of Florida, not New Jersey, especially since alligators aren't native to our state.

In fact, the only times you'll hear reports of a gator on the loose are when one is released into the wild by someone who thought they could keep it as a pet, or if it escapes from a zoo.

Did Someone Really Spot An Alligator In Long Branch, NJ?

But there was the report, clear as day; an alligator was spotted walking down the boardwalk in Long Branch, and was then spotted on the beach!

Or was it?

Why the Viral Long Branch, NJ Gator Video Didn’t Add Up

I'm not gonna lie, this video had me convinced for a day or so that there was an alligator sighting in Long Branch, but there were a few things about the video that I just couldn't shake.

The reporters kept pronouncing Long Branch as 'Long Braunch', and in the videos, all of the 'on the scene reporters' were in long zip-up hoodies, while the people they were interviewing were in bathing suits.

Enough didn't add up, until finally it clicked; the video was made by Artificial Intelligence, check it out for yourself.

I have to admit, the video at a quick glance is pretty convincing; it almost looks like it's something pulled from News 12.

But in the end, it was just a typical weekend in Long Branch, no gator sightings that we need to worry about.

Always Double Check: Is It Real or AI?

It just makes you have to stop and think about what you're seeing online; is it real? Or is it AI?