This NJ Food Store Is Slashing Prices Just In Time For Thanksgiving This Year

Thanksgiving is a month away, and I don't know about you, but the thoughts of a few days at home with the family watching football and chowing down are more than welcome.

The table will be set with fried turkey, homemade potatoes, cranberries, green beans, and of course sweet potato pie.

Get our free mobile app

Sweet potato pie is one hundred percent a side dish in the Buehler house, by the way, not a dessert.

That all being said, for some people Thanksgiving can cause a lot of stress especially when you think of the financial obligation.

Despite the cost of things like eggs, milk, and butter coming down in recent months, people like you and I are still feeling costs on things like meat, veggies, and other necessities.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash loading...

So the thought of having to plan out and purchase a massive meal to cook for a large number of people may have some people's bank accounts concerned.

Fortunately, there will once again be relief for Jersey thanks to one food store that announced it will roll back prices on tons of Thanksgiving products.

Granted, the price of your turkey won't go down but the prices of hundreds of other products are set to drop.

What NJ Food Store Announced It Will Roll Back Prices On Thanksgiving Items?

Ingredients for side dishes, desserts as well as cranberries, french-fried onions, gravy, flour, and vanilla are just some of the products whose prices will be rolled back according to APP.

Once again, Aldi will be slashing prices on tons of items we use on Thanksgiving.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

The price reduction starts on November 1st and will run through the rest of 2023 according to APP.

Granted, I always think this goes to show that food prices could in fact be lower all the time and not just once a year.

But something is better than nothing, and it is nice to see places like Aldi try and cut the everyday family a little break during the upcoming holiday season.