Is Retiring In New Jersey Becoming Impossible?

Retiring in the Garden State may seem like an impossibility to some.

Home prices are outrageous, property taxes are sky high, and the cost of living can seem unbearable if you're not working full-time to support yourself.

But believe it or not, Jersey is regularly ranked as one of the best states in the nation for people to retire to.

New Jersey Is One Of The Best States In The Country For Retirees

There are a few reasons for that.

Firstly, Jersey is home to a lot of 55-plus communities that offer a lot of amenities for retirees, and often come with a pretty reasonable price tag.

Jersey is also home to a lot of highly ranked hospitals and health care facilities, which, as morbid as it sounds, you need more and more often the older you get.

Also, living in Jersey means you have easy access to the Jersey Shore, which is a great place to spend time and relax if you're retired. It's nothing but 130 miles of beautiful, pristine beach, what's not to love?

New Jersey Has Several Affordable Towns To Retire To That Won't Break The Bank

If you are planning to retire in Jersey and are looking for a few towns that aren't going to break the bank, World Atlas has ranked 7 of the most wallet-friendly towns in the state to retire to.

Keep in mind, the state average for home costs in New Jersey is somewhere in the area of $557,000, so sure, some of the homes in these towns may seem like they have a staggering price tag, but in the big picture, these towns are all pretty affordable.