Going on vacation anymore is a costly venture.

I was just looking at Airbnb's in Seaside Heights for one night, and it's going to cost me anywhere between $250 and $400 just for a small one-bedroom place to crash!

There's More To New Jersey Than Just The Jersey Shore

But there's more to Jersey than just the beach, I know, shocking, for example, we have a ton of fantastic little small towns that are great to spend a weekend at, and of course, we've got tons of great outdoor activities.

Lakehouses Are Some Of The Most Affordable Vacation Homes In NJ

Apparently, one of the most cost-effective getaways you can take in Jersey is going to be at a lake house.

I've spent a few vacations at lake houses in my life, and even as a beach guy, there is something really calming and serene about sipping your coffee on a big front porch overlooking the calmness and stillness of a New Jersey lake.

What Are The Most Affordable Lake Towns In New Jersey?

Recently, travel experts organized a list of the most affordable lakeside towns for people to vacation in, and two from New Jersey made the list!

According to Lake.com, Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, is the 15th most affordable lake town in the country.

I looked up a few Airbnbs myself, and for a single night's stay, it would only cost you $100, depending on the day of the week you chose and the time of year.

NJ's Largest Manmade Lake Is Also An Affordable Vacation Spot

Jersey was also home to a second lake town that's considered the most affordable for vacation, and it also just happens to be one of the biggest man made lakes in the state.

Lake Hopatcong.

At first glance, you can score an Airbnb right on the water for less than $300 a night, which is a great deal!