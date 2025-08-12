10 Guy Fieri Approved NJ Restaurants Adam Sandler Should Visit

Adam Sandler’s New Jersey Adventures Draw Fans’ Attention

Adam Sandler seems to be the latest celebrity who is spending a good amount of time exploring the Garden State.

Granted, he's here on location filming some new movies, but regardless, there have been a ton of Adam Sandler sightings over the past few weeks.

Spotted at Turning Point in Long Branch

People got really excited when the Sand Man made an appearance at Tunring Point in Long Branch.

He even took some time to pose with the wait staff and get a fun group photo!

Dinner with Kevin James in Montclair

Then, just a few days later, Adam Sandler was spotted with long-time friend and acting co-hort Kevin James, while they dined at Faubourg in Montclair. It's a little fancier than anyplace I'd ever eat, but it's still really cool to see these big names hanging out in Jersey.

Guy Fieri’s Love for New Jersey Restaurants

That got me thinking, Jersey is known for its food, and one of food's biggest stars, Guy Fieri, absolutely loves the Garden State.

He's featured tons and tons of our restaurants, diners, and little hole-in-the-wall eateries on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, making him a beloved figure in New Jersey.

A Dream List of NJ Spots for Adam Sandler

So, what if Guy Fieri made a custom list of restaurants that Adam Sandler should try while he's hanging out filming in Jersey?

Technically, that list doesn't exist; however, I did put together a list of restaurants and diners that Guy Fieri loves in Jersey and that I think Adam Sandler should totally check out while he's in Jersey.

If you could recommend a restaurant for Adam Sandler to eat at, where would you send him?