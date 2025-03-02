There's a new coffee shop getting ready to take Toms River by storm, and it could seriously disrupt the morning routine of coffee lovers everywhere.

It's going to make getting your coffee fast, and convenient, and give you a solid caffeine boost to get you ready for your day, if that's the thing you're into.

Toms River has seen an explosion of new coffee shops over the past couple of weeks, and I don't mind it all between you and me. Caffeine options are always good!

A few weeks ago Spire Coffee House opened its doors in downtown Toms River right on Main Street in the same shopping area as Hoffmans Ice Cream, and they've been serving up some serious good cups of Joe since they opened their doors.

Also in Toms River, there's a new place coming soon that seems very intimate and serves not only coffee but fresh baked goods, and it's opening up next to the patio area of Battle River Brewing.

It's called First Date Coffee, and here's everything we know so far.

But this new coffee shop, which just got the approval to open up in a strip mall parking lot off Hooper Avenue is a little different than your traditional coffee shop.

7 Brew Coffee Shop Is Opening Its First NJ Location In Toms River

If you've never heard of 7 Brew before, you're not alone. The chain is new to the state of New Jersey, preparing to open its very first Jersey location off Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

What makes this coffee shop unique is that coffee is its sole focus, and according to APP, it will open in the middle of the parking lot.

7 brew coffee toms river nj, 7 brew coffee new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

That's because 7 Brew is drive-through only, and they don't mess with any type of food or baked goods.

They just serve high-quality coffee, refreshers, milkshakes in the summer, and seasonal drinks, and 7 Brew has big plans for the Garden State.

Not only will the brand be opening its first NJ location in Toms River off Hooper Avenue in the near future, but 7 Brew also has its eyes set on Beachwood.

APP reports that 7 Brew also plans to open a location at the new strip mall that's been approved to open in Beachwood soon.