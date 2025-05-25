New Jersey has so many great coffee shops, it can be kind of overwhelming, but a really cool and unique coffee shop is getting ready to open its first Monmouth County location, and it's pretty exciting.

In fact, this small chain is looking to expand a lot in the Garden State, and we're here for it.

New Jersey Coffee Shops Are A Sip Above The Rest

Like anything in Jersey, what we have to offer is really the best of the best.

And our coffee is no exception; with places like Rook, Spire Coffee House, Tommy Boys, and Lava Java choosing where to get your morning cup of joe can be a difficult decision.

But there's a pretty unique chain that's preparing to take the Garden State by storm, and they'll get you in, out, and caffeinated in no time.

7 Brew Coffee Has Plans To Expand In New Jersey

If you're not familiar with 7 Brew, don't feel too bad; they're a very new chain in the Garden State, with the only location currently open in Turnersville.

What sets 7 Brew apart is that there's no dine-in option; it's either the drive-thru or, like Sonic, you order from your car on a tablet provided by employees, and they bring your order to you.

And they're looking to become the new coffee giants in Jersey. They recently announced they plan to open their first Ocean County location in Toms River soon.

Now, plans have been revealed that they're opening a new store in Monmouth County soon, too.

7 Brew Coffee Plans On Opening Its First Monmouth County, NJ Location

It's reported by APP that the new coffee chain has plans to open its first Monmouth County location in Hazlet.

The new store will be located right off Route 35 at the intersection of Miller Avenue, and there's no concrete opening date set, but rumor has it 7 Brew is also eyeing up a location in Berkeley Township as well.

7 Brew focuses strictly on coffees, cold brews, and energized drinks, and for the NJ coffee lover on the go, this will be a welcomed addition to Hazlet.