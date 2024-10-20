Another day, another scam that New Jersey needs to be aware of to protect themselves from scammers online.

This scam really scares me, but there are ways to avoid being taken advantage of by scammers.

What New Scam Does New Jersey Need To Look Out For?

Imagine you get an email in your inbox, and when you open it up you see a photo of your home with an intimidating message.

Something that says "Don't try to hide from us, we have incriminating video of you and will release it, we know where you live".

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but for some people, this is real life and a scam you need to look out for.

Scammers will get information from you from another leak and use it to grab a screenshot of your home from Google Maps, according to Huff Post

They'll then email you that photo and make it try to sound like they have some incriminating photos or videos of you in order to extort money from you.

How New Jersey Can Avoid This Terrifying Scam

The biggest key is to not panic if you ever get an email like this, and look for the key signs of phishing.

Firstly, look for grammatical errors, phishing emails are usually filled with misspelled words and other grammatical errors.

Then, double-check the photo of your house with Google Maps. If the photo matches what you see on Google Maps, then a scammer likely just copied and pasted that photo into an email.

You'll also want to double-check that the sender is from a verified and real email address.

And if you believe you're getting scammed, never click on any links or hand over any info that would allow the scammer to get money out of you.

I hate that we live in a world where this is something we have to worry about, but being vigilant about online scams is a very important part of life.

