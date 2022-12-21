Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking

I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs.

It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking.

Caroline Attwood via Unsplash Caroline Attwood via Unsplash loading...

We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.

One Million Oysters Released Into Rhode Island Waters Getty Images loading...

Even the lobsters could be purchased for cash as the lobstermen came into the dock.

In Jersey, you can find the same quality but ya gotta know where to go.

Here are the top places that listeners and my colleagues offered:

Metropolitan Seafood in Lebanon

Beach Haven Fishery in Long Beach

Spike's Fish Market in Point Pleasant Beach

Pete's Fish Market in Plainfield

Pete's Fish Market in Plainfield (Google Earth) Pete's Fish Market in Plainfield (Google Earth) loading...

Bob's Seafood in Northfield

Freeman's Fish Market in Maplewood

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7