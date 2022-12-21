Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs.
It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking.
We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Even the lobsters could be purchased for cash as the lobstermen came into the dock.
In Jersey, you can find the same quality but ya gotta know where to go.
Here are the top places that listeners and my colleagues offered:
Metropolitan Seafood in Lebanon
Beach Haven Fishery in Long Beach
Spike's Fish Market in Point Pleasant Beach
Pete's Fish Market in Plainfield
Bob's Seafood in Northfield
Freeman's Fish Market in Maplewood
