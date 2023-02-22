By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Zoe Brooks- SJV



Despite reinjuring her foot in the 1st quarter of the SCT semi-final vs St. Rose, Brooks came back in the 3rd and lit St. Rose up for 17 points, finishing with a game high 26 to lead SJV to the SCT final. Unfortunately, Brooks could not play in the final due to the injury.

Madison Kocis- SJV

If ever there was a good time for the freshman to step up, Kocis delivered in the SCT semi-final and final. Kocis had 12 points 5 rebounds and 3 assists, mostly while teammate Zoe Brooks was on the bench with a foot injury. Kocis saved her best performance for the final, when her team really needed it most, as she scored 19 points, had 5 boards and 2 assists to lead SJV over RBC for SJV's 4th straight SCT Championship.

Tessa Carmen- RBC

Although just a sophomore, Carmen is one of the veteran players in the RBC rotation, and she stepped up her game in the SCT semi-final and final. Carmen led her team with 17 points and 9 boards to defeat Manasquan in the semi-final. In the final vs SJV, Carmen had another great performance, leading the Caseys with 13 points.

Christina Liggio- RBC

Another "veteran" on the Casey's roster, the sophomore had a fantastic SCT final game vs SJV. Liggio finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds, teaming with Tess Carmen to almost deliver the upset as RBC fell to SJV.

Katie Collins- Manasquan

Collins did everything in her power to try to will her team to a semi-final victory over RBC. Collins finished with 13 points, 8 boards, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the loss.

Rosie Scognamiglio- St. Rose

The senior and leader of the Purple Roses gave a valiant effort to close out her Shore Conference career. Scognamiglio led her team with 12 points and 2 rebounds in the loss to SJV. in the SCT semi-final.

