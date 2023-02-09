By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Here are the Week-5 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week.

Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card.

Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour until the poll closes on Friday Feb 10 at 5:00pm

A North- Nina Emnace, Trinity Hall



Emnace, a Harvard commit, continues her stellar season for the Monarchs as they head toward post season play. In 4 games last week, Emnace had 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals vs RFH; 16 points vs Howell; 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals vs manasquan; 22 points vs St. Rose..

A Central- Ashley Sofilkanich, SJV

Sofilkanich, a Bucknell commit, is playing her beast ball as the regular season winds down for the Lady Lancers. In 3 games last week, Sofilkanich had 14 points and 4 rebounds vs raritan; 25 points and 8 rebounds vs Pope John; 21 points and 5 rebounds vs Montclair Immaculate.

A South - Zoie Maffei, Jackson Memorial

Maffei continues to gain momentum after missing most of the early part of the season. In 2 games last week, maffei had 20 points and 12 rebounds vs Brick Memorial; 23 points and 9 rebounds vs Ranney.

B North - Addy Nyemchek, RBC

Nyemchek continues to have a solid freshman campaign for the Caseys. In 3 games last week, Nyemchek had 10 points and 6 rebounds vs RBR; 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals vs St. Rose; 11 points vs Franklin.

B Central - Erin Frauenheim, Pt. Beach

Frauenheim's consistency all season has the Garnet Gulls poised to make a big post season run. In 2 games last week, Frauenhein had 14 points vs Henry Hudson; 14 points vs Pt. Boro.

B South - Emma Thornton, Barnegat

Thornton, a sophomore, is one of the main reasons why Barnegat has been on a late season run. In 2 games last week, Thornton had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals vs Central; 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals vs Monmouth.

C North - Vanessa Haas, Pt. Boro

A sophomore on a very young team, Hass is stepping up as one of the leaders for Pt. Boro. In 2 games last week, Hass had 10 points and 8 rebounds vs St. Rose; 16 points and 8 rebounds vs Pt. Beach.

C South- Ari Broughton, Jackson Liberty

Brouhgton's stellar career is coming to a close, but she has a few big games left in her. In 3 games last week, Broughton had 12 points and 3 rebounds vs Lakewood; 6 points and 7 rebounds vs Toms River East; 21 points, including the 1000th of her career, 16 rebounds, and 4 steals vs Brick Township.

Week-5: Vote in the poll once per hour until the poll closes on Friday Feb 10 at 5:00pm