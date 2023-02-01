By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Here are the Week-4 Division Players of the Week

Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card.

Vote in the poll at the end of the post

Friday Feb 3 at 5:00pm

A North- Gaby Parker- Freehold Townshipl



Averaging 15 ppg on the season, Parker had a great week for the Patriots. In 3 games, Parker had 12 points against Howell, 18 against Manalapan, and 19 against Southern.

A Central- Kimi Sayson, Long Branch

Sayson is having a great season for the red hot Green Wave. In 2 games last week, Sayson had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists vs Raritan, and 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists vs Matawan..

A South- Zoie Maffei, Jackson Memorial

Maffei continues to round into form after missing the beginning of the season for the Jags. In 3 games, Maffei had 21 points, 11 rebounds vs Toms River East; 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals vs Atlantic City; and 17 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals vs Southern

B North- Josie Munson, Red Bank Regional

Munson continues to stay hot for the Bucs. In 4 games, Munson had 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists vs RFH; 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists vs Marlboro; 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals vs Middletown South; 26 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists vs Vineland.

B Central- Jada Clayton, Point Pleasant Beach

Clayton has been a steady force for the Garnet Gulls this season. In 3 games, Clayton had 16 points vs Keyport; 15 points vs Toms River South; 16 points vs Keansburg.

B South- Devyn Quigley, Manchester

Quigley continues to light up the stat sheet for the B South Champs. in 3 games, Quigley had 40 points 7 rebounds vs Lacey; 47 points 17 rebounds vs Brick Memorial; 36 points 20 rebounds vs Barnegat

C North- Jada Lynch, St Rose

Lynch continues to lead the Purple Roses in their biggest games. in 3 games, Lynch had 7 points, 5 rebounds vs Neptune; 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists 5 stwals vs Ranney; 26 points vs Albertus Magnus (NY)

C South- KEli Clark, Ocean

Clark continues to lead her Spartans down the stretch.. In 3 games, Clark had 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals vs Monmouth; 8 points vs Lakewood; 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists vs Wall.

Week-4: Vote in the poll once per hour until the poll closes on Friday Feb 3 at 5:00pm