This season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos from the Fall season for our audience to vote on the top 3 and after we received over 15,000 votes we have our top 3 photos.

Take a look at the final 3 photos that were the 1st place winners submitted by photographers from around the Shore Conference throughout the season and cast your vote to select the Best Photo of the Fall Season. The winning photographer who took the photo will receive a

$25 WindMill Gift Card.

The poll will run through Friday, December 16 at Noon



1) Week-2:

Photographer Joe Palumbo/Ocean United Soccer photo of Ocean Jr. goalkeeper Zach Frabizio plays the ball out to his defense against Brick Memorial.

2) WEEK 4:

Photo from Michele Hulsart of Brick Dragons ladies soccer Varsity goalie, Trinitie Maloney, dives for the save in the game against Howell. Trinitie earned her 300th save during that game.

3) WEEK 6:

Photo from Tommy Pantaleo @tommy_pants of Raritan Sr. Dan Calicari high fives a fan on his way into the game.

