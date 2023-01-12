Get our free mobile app

Class A Central

Matawan 61, Freehold Boro 59

Sophomore Jayden Elijah turned in a 22-point double-double and scored the tiebreaking layup with 30 seconds left as the Huskies (6-5, 2-3) rebounded from a loss to Long Branch by winning a tight game against the Colonials (4-8, 0-5).

Elijah also grabbed 10 rebounds, while classmate Chauncey Brown pitched in 20 for Matawan.

Junior Christian DiGiso led Freehold Boro with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals and sophomore Brian Tassey went for 21 points and three blocks in the loss. Junior Sam Cranwell also chipped in eight points and four assists for the Colonials.

Non-Division

Central 57, Toms River South 41

Junior Miles Chevalier scored 26 points while grabbing eight rebounds, dishing three assists and picking off three steals to spearhead a Golden Eagles (7-2) win over the Indians (3-8).

Sophomore Jaycen Santucci also contributed 17 points and six rebounds for Central.

Junior Jordan Jones led Toms River South with 12 points and classmate Kai Barckley added eight in the loss.

Non-Conference

Robbinsville 76, Marlboro 71 (OT)

Senior Alex Frank scored a career-high 29 points and hit five of Marlboro's 13 three-pointers, but the Ravens (7-3) prevailed over the Mustangs (4-4) in overtime with the aide of a clock error.

Junior Daniel Elmasri hit a game-tying three-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime -- which is the be a four-minute period, per NJSIAA rules.

The clock operator at Robbinsville, however, put five minutes on the clock and no official or member of either team noticed and the teams played one minute more than was supposed to be played in the period.

Robbinsville took the lead with 54.9 seconds left in overtime on a pair of free throws by Luke Billings. The game was tied, 71-71, as the clock ticked under one minute -- at which point overtime should have been ending. Tyler Miller came up with a steal at the one-minute mark and Billings drew the foul on the ensuing fast break.

Senior Sohan Eleti poured in 15 points and junior Brave Haugh added 11, with each hitting three three-pointers for Marlboro.