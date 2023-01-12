Get our free mobile app

Class A North

CBA 69, Manalapan 52

Junior Peter Noble and sophomore Justin Fuerbacher each scored 19 points and the Colts snapped their two-game skid by beating the Braves for the second time in eight days.

Senior Will Bradley added 17 points for CBA and classmate Joe White chipped in 10 in the win.

Junior Anthony Leger matched the two CBA leaders with a game-high 19 points to lead Manalapan. Senior Kassan Scott chipped in 12 points and junior Zach Mangini threw in 10 in the loss.

Class A South

No. 10 Brick Memorial 61, Toms River South 37

Senior Josh Michigan scored 16 points and classmates Dorian Alston and Brian Starrett poured in 15 apiece to lead a balanced Mustangs attack in a win over the Indians.

Senior Mazaiah Brown-Height led Toms River South with 16 points, including four three-pointers.

No. 9 Southern 46, No. 3 Jackson Memorial 36

Senior Tom Menegus led a balanced scoresheet with 11 points and the Rams clamped down on the Jaguars to pick up another big Class A South win, tightening their hold on first place in the division.

Junior Caden Schubiger added nine points, classmate Leo Crowley scored eight and sophomore Justin Silva pitched in seven for Southern, which stormed out to a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to put the win on ice.

Senior Samir Padilla led Jackson Memorial with 10 points.

Toms River North 56, Toms River East 45

Senior Delani Hyde scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and also blocked six shots to lead the Mariners to a win over the Raiders.

Junior Owen Baker poured in 15 points while handing out six assists and classmate Tareq Council put up eight points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Toms River North. Junior Micah Ford also netted 12 points in the win.

Senior Dylan Russell led Toms River East with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders dug out of an early 16-2 hole to tie the game at 38 late in the third quarter.

Class B North

Rumson-Fair Haven 64, No. 7 Red Bank Catholic 58

Senior Luke Mikolajczyk scored a team-high 18 points and led a defensive effort that bottled up Red Bank Catholic junior center Tyler Burnham as the Bulldogs handed the Caseys their first divisional loss to further tighten up the Class B North division race.

Burnham scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Saturday's win over Red Bank, Mikolajczyk and Co. held the 6-6, 300-pound center to five points on Tuesday.

Senior Mason Yablonski pitched in 14 points, junior Nick Rigby went for 13 and sophomore Davey Carr netted 11 points for Rumson, which needed only a modest five three-pointers to surge above 60 points.

Sophomore Ryan Prior led Red Bank Catholic with a game-high 24 points and junior Colin Cavanaugh added 15 in the loss.

Class B Central

Keyport 71, Henry Hudson 37

Junior Max Judson turned in a dominant performance with 35 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a rout of the Admirals.

Junior Mike Ford chipped in eight points and 12 assists, while sophomore Dominico Dispenze threw in nine points and senior Terrek Mimes also pitched in eight.

Sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick scored 17 points and senior Jax Ross netted nine to lead Henry Hudson.

Point Beach 58, Keansburg 57

Senior Kevin Burns made another run at a triple double and came up clutch at the free-throw line to guide the Garnet Gulls to a tight win over the Titans.

Burns finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and closed out the game by hitting all eight of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Jacob Edgecomb added 13 points and junior John Coakley posted 12 points and six rebounds for Point Beach.

Senior Mike Alonso scored 18 points and classmate Jaheim Hill poured in 16 to lead Keansburg.

Class B South

Brick 30, Pinelands 23

Senior Nick Verdesco and junior Aidan Dvorak each scored nine points and senior Brandon Farber hauled in 20 rebounds to lead the Green Dragons to a win over the Wildcats in a defensive slugfest.

Barnegat 58, Manchester 52

Junior Jamari Smith hit three three-pointers in the first quarter to spark a fast start and finished with 18 points as the Bengals held on for a win over the Hawks.

Junior Shawn Javines scored 12 of his 13 points for Barnegat in the first half, during which the Bengals outscored Manchester, 31-18. Sophomore Cole Toddings also chipped in 10 points and classmate Mason Krey netted nine in the win.

Senior Evan Weiner led Manchester with a game-high 20 points and sophomore teammate Aidan Lunn added 11.

Central 61, Lacey 48

Junior Miles Chevalier scored 25 points and picked off five steals, while sophomore Jaycen Santucci put up 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden Eagles beat the Lions on the road to move into first place in Class B South.

Senior John Truhan returned to the lineup after a one-and-a-half game absence to dish out 11 assists for Central.

Senior Chris Venturoso led Lacey with 19 points and classmate Ryan Fitzgerald added 10 in the loss.

Class C South

Donovan Catholic 64, Jackson Liberty 42

Senior Brian Farrell scored 17 points and classmate Pete Farlekas pitched in 11 as the Griffins rolled to a wire-to-wire win over the Lions.

Sophomore Corey Harnett led Jackson Liberty with 14 points.

Ocean 68, Lakewood 52

Sophomore Zayier Dean led four Ocean players in double-figure scoring with 17 points and the Spartans topped the Piners on the road.

Senior Brandon Loughlin scored 16 points, sophomore Ron Richardson poured in 15 and junior Keith Allen dropped 10 for Ocean, which outscored Lakewood, 36-19, in the second half.

Senior Derrick Marsh scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter to lead Lakewood, which jumped out to a 19-10 lead through one quarter. Sophomore Rahmel Anderson also added 14 points for the Piners.

Non-Division

No. 8 Point Boro 49, St. John Vianney 45

Senior Shane Ryan scored 20 points and classmate Stephen Mellett added 12 to pace the Panthers to a win over the Lancers -- their ninth in 10 games to open the season.

Senior Connor Howard scored 15 points and classmates Kyle Verriest and Joe DeBlasio each added 11 for St. John Vianney, which could not overcome a 20-5 first-quarter deficit.

Postponements/Cancelations

Class C South

Shore at Monmouth -- PPD, Saturday, Noon

