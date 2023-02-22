Get our free mobile app

Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend.

Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 7 is Red Bank Catholic



RBC continued their great season last week making it to the Shore Conference Finals. Sunday they defeated Ocean Township, 46-36, in the quarterfinals behind freshman Addy Nyemchek’s 14 points. Wednesday they defeated Manasquan for the second time this season in the SCT semifinal game. Sophomore Tessa Carman led the team with 17 points and 9 rebounds in that game. In the SCT finals they gave #1 SJV a hard fought game, falling 58-52. All season RBC has had different players step up, whether it is one of their upperclassmen or one of their freshmen. They open up their state tournament on Wednesday against Donovan Catholic

Shore Sports Network stopped by practice this week to present the Caseys with a special game ball and a $250 Surf Taco gift card.

