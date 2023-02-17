Surf Taco Week 6 Girls Basketball Team of the Week: St Rose

Get our free mobile app

Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend.

Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 6 is St. Rose

St. Rose picked up two wins last week in the Shore Conference Tournament. As the 4th seed they had a bye in the opening round and defeated #13 seed Jackson Memorial 71-51 in the second round. Freshman Jada Lynch scored 23 in that game and senior Rosie Scognamiglio scored 15 points which gave her over 1,000 points on her career. In the quarterfinals the Roses defeated #5 Trinity Hall 38-29 and was led by Lynch with 20 points. St. Rose meets #1 SJV in the SCT semifinals. St. Rose is the last New Jersey team to defeat SJV back on 3/5/19.

Shore Sports Network stopped by practice this week to present the Lady Purple Roses with a special game ball and a $250 Surf Taco gift card.

Special Thank you to the Soccer Post for the printing of the Game Balls Special Thank you to the Soccer Post for the printing of the Game Balls loading...