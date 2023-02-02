Surf Taco Week 4 Girls Basketball Team of the Week: Manchester

Get our free mobile app

Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend.

Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 4 is Manchester

Manchester went 2-0 last week including a win in B South against Barnegat, 51-40. That win guaranteed the Lady Hawks a share of the B South Title. They became sole B South Champions on Monday when Barnegat defeated Central Regional. Manchester finished with a division record 9-1 and overall 14-7. Manchester has done this with no seniors on the roster and only two juniors.

Shore Sports Network stopped by practice this week to present the Lady Hawks with a special game ball and a $250 Surf Taco gift card.

Special Thank you to the Soccer Post for the printing of the Game Balls Special Thank you to the Soccer Post for the printing of the Game Balls loading...