Surf Taco Week 1 Girls Basketball Team of the Week: Ocean

Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend.

Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 1 is Ocean.

Last week Ocean Township went 3-0 with wins over Jackson Memorial, Manchester and division win over Monmouth Regional. Each game a different player stepped up and led the team in scoring. Against Jackson Memorial, sophomore Kayden Clark scored 15 and senior Sofia Chebookjian added 14 points. Junior Eli Clark scored a career high 30 points against Manchester in a ten point win.

Shore Sports Network stopped by practice this week to present the Spartans with a special game ball and a $250 Surf Taco gift card.