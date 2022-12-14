The Shore Sports Network is happy to announce the addition of girls basketball coverage to our website for the 2022-23 season. Nick Lowe and Doug Brustman who are familiar to those that follow the sport will join the SSN team and provide regular content including top ten polls, players of the week, a weekly podcast and much more. We recognize the quality of play in the Shore Conference and are happy to be in position to highlights players and teams throughout the season.

This is all possible thanks to the Causeway Family of Dealerships in Manahawkin who will be the exclusive sponsor of our Girls Basketball content. General Manager David G. Wintrode said “I personally am a fan of Shore Conference Girls Basketball, and appreciate all the hard work and dedication that goes into playing those games every night! Providing coverage on Shore Sports Network just makes sense! We have always supported Ocean County youth sports and in particular high school basketball and for the 38th year will be sponsoring the WOBM Christmas Classic.”

We welcome Nick Lowe and Doug Brustman to the SSN team and look forward to their outstanding coverage.