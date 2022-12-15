Note-The following is provided to the SSN by Nick Lowe & Doug Brustman and presented by The Causeway Family of Dealerships in Manahawkin

Preseason Top 10

1. St. John Vianney

The reigning back-to-back-to-back SCT champs come into the 2022-23 season looking to pick up where they left off. They did graduate the three-time player of the year in Madison St. Rose, but Zoe Brooks will look to give SJV their 4th straight NJ POY and their fourth straight SCT title. SJV has a senior-heavy roster that returns key players from last year's team. Janie Bachmann, Ashley Sofilkanich, Bre Delaney, and Mikaela Hubbard will have to increase the production that graduated. Look for junior Julia Karpell to have her breakout season. SJV last lost to a New Jersey opponent on 3/5/19.

2. Manasquan

The Warriors graduated four key players last year but still come back with a team full of talent. They will be led by senior Rylyn Orlando, juniors Hope Masonius and Katie Collins, all of whom had major impacts last season. Olivia Shaughnessy will be in the starting lineup and she will make an impact right away.

3. St. Rose

The Purple Roses are well-balanced with upperclassmen and underclassmen and are led by D-1 commits Rosie Scognamiglio and Maggie Cavanaugh. Sophomores Cassidy Kruesi and Emily Cavanaugh saw significant minutes last season and look to have a bigger impact this season. Senior Julia Whesper, who had a great soccer season, will look to pick up where she left off last year. You should also see freshman Jada Lynch make a big impact this season.

4. Red Bank Catholic

RBC is in a great spot this season. Yes, they lost Justine Pissott and Ally Carmen, but they brought in a ton of freshman talent to go with their senior leaders. The team will be led by seniors Emma Carmen, Molly Kelly, and Casey Prior, all who started last year. Last year's freshman of the year Christina Liggio will look to continue where she left off as she and Tessa Carmen start to take over the leadership roles of the team. RBC will have seven freshmen on the roster this year and they all will look to make an impact.

5. Rumson-Fair Haven

The Bulldogs are led by senior Julia Corsentino, who is one of the most competitive players in the Shore. Ranney transfer Raquel Guidetti had a great season last year and will provide Rumson with another scoring threat. Sophomore Sylvie Notine, who made the All-Freshman Team last year, and senior Dylan Cahill both saw a lot of playing time last year and will look to improve their offensive numbers that graduated. Freshman Erin Reid will also see significant minutes throughout the season.

6. Red Bank

Red Bank Regional is another team who brings back the majority of its team. The team can have a strong season with senior Josie Munson and junior Camryn Gardner leading the way. Sophomore Caroline Polloway, who led the team in rebounds last season, will have more of an offensive role this season. Look for freshman Riley Wheeler and Zoe Gulley to get significant minutes early on.

7. Wall

The Knights are led by juniors Shayne Eldridge and Emily Tvrdik, who have started since they were freshman. They provide with a tough 1-2 punch on offense and sophomore Marisa Amitie will look to be the third option and take steps forward this season. Freshman Cali Buxbaum will also make an impact this season.

8. Ocean

This Ocean team can be special and the good news is they will all be back next year. RBC transfer Jineen Ayyash can do it all on the court and is a great communicator. The Clark sisters, Eli and Kayden, will control the backcourt and look to set their teammates up. Junior center Gamila Betton will rise up the ranks this season as one of the top centers in the Shore.

9. Holmdel

New coach Jess Venturelli is stepping into a great situation with a talented Holmdel team. They will be led by seniors Alexandra Loucopoulos, Erica Stolker and junior Allison Cannon. All three had good seasons last year and look to take a bigger role on the team. Sophomore center Mackenzie Teevan will be the player to watch and see how she develops, she can help free up open shots for the others and I see her getting better as the season goes on.

10. Shore Regional

The Blue Devils will look to build off last year's CJG1 Title and contend for the Group 1 Title. They are led by senior Rylee Drahos who was one of the leading scorers in the Shore last year. Sophomore Reese Fiore will look to improve on a freshman season to give opponents another scorer to think about.

Bubble - Jackson Memorial, TRN