Friday, Dec. 16

Class A Central

Monmouth at Raritan, 6 p.m.

Class B Central

Asbury Park at Shore, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Donovan Catholic at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Nondivisional

St. Rose at Holmdel, 5 p.m.

Manalapan at Lakewood, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

Barnegat, Holy Cross at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

