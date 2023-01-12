Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 3

Get our free mobile app

1 - SJV (1) 7-0

SJV keeps on rolling in New Jersey. They defeated New Providence, who is ranked top 10 in the state, and Westfield who won a state title last year. They finished the holiday break by beating University on New Year's Day. This week they play Freehold Boro and Life Center on Friday.

2 - St. Rose (3) 5-1

St. Rose has had a stellar start to the season playing one of the hardest schedules to start the season. They were able to win the first matchup against Manasquan before Christmas break 45-33 to take an early lead in C North. They were handed their first loss of the season, losing to New Providence, who is ranked top 10 in New Jersey, 43-39 in the Hoopfest Holiday Invitational. They play Neptune and have a rematch with Rumson on Friday.

3 - RBC (4) 7-0

RBC was able to run through the Ray Cervino bracket at the WOBM Holiday tournament last week and defeated Manasquan 59-42 in the championship game to repeat as champs. RBC has had a balanced attack to start the season and their stellar freshman class did not disappoint. RBC plays Colts Neck early in the week and Scranton Prep (PA) on Saturday.

4 - Manasquan (2) 5-2

Manasquan fell to St. Rose before Christmas break 45-33 in a C North battle, but then won two games to return to the WOBM finals. They eventually fell to RBC for the second straight year, but was able to rebound on New Year’s day to defeat Sparta 51-41. The Warriors face Point Boro early in the week and then top 10 NJ team Paul VI on Friday.

5 - Trinity Hall (5) 7-1

Trinity Hall was able to go 2-1 in the Score at the Shore Christmas Tournament. Their only loss was to Shawnee who they defeated earlier in the season. Junior Nina Emnace continues to be great this season averaging just over 20 points a game. Trinity Hall plays Manalapan and Middletown South in A North matchups this week.

6 - Rumson (8) 4-3

Rumson is another team that scheduled some of the states best teams to start the season. Rumson made it to the finals of the WOBM Kathy Snyder bracket, but lost 66-64 to Ewing, who is a Top 10 team in New Jersey. Rumson fought back after trailing by double digits, but came up just short. They have a busy week ahead, playing #8 Red Bank Regional, Ranney and a rematch with #2 St. Rose on Friday.

7 - Ocean (6) 6-0

Ocean was able to roll through the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament to remain undefeated on the season. They defeated last year's champions Colonia 50-28 in the finals led by junior Eli Clark’s 16 points. Ocean faces Jackson Memorial and Monmouth this week.

8 - Red Bank Regional (9) 5-2

Red Bank Regional was able to go 2-1 in the WOBM Holiday Tournament, only falling to eventual champions Ewing in the semifinals. They were able to defeat Wall 46-36 in the consolation game. This week they will be tested by facing #6 Rumson and #5 Trinity Hall.

9 - Toms River North (NR) 4-2

TRN was able to defeat division rival Jackson Memorial 50-33 right before Christmas break. In the WOBM they went 2-1, only losing to Manasquan 49-45 in a hard fought game in the semifinals. Their only other loss was opening weekend to the 15th ranked team in New Jersey Shawnee. This week they face Manchester and cross town rival Toms River South.

10 - Ranney (NR) 5-1

Ranney has been under the radar in the Shore Conference, but not for long. They won the Holmdel Holiday Invitational last week defeating Colts Neck 52-46. In the semifinals they defeated Holmdel 50-46. MVP Sarah Hughes averaged just over 19 points a game in the tournament. Ranney’s only defeat was to Manasquan early in the season. They will be tested this week facing Wall and #6 Rumson.

Bubble: Shore Regional 5-1, Howell 6-1