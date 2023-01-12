Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 10

Get our free mobile app

1 - SJV (1) 10-0

SJV went 3-0 this week, first taking care of division opponent Freehold Boro then defeating Life Center in a non conference game that saw senior Zoe Brooks score a career high 35 points. They ended the week defeating another Top 20 team in NJ, Gill St. Bernard 59-42 at the Boardwalk Classic. Another busy week for SJV, they play Holmdel and Raritan in A Central matchups and finish the week vs the #1 team in the country, Long Island Lutheran, Friday 7 pm at SJV.

2 - RBC (3) 10-0

The Caseys remained undefeated after defeating Colts Neck in a divisional game then beat Scranton Prep (PA) 44-36, which earned Coach Joe Montano his 700th career victory. RBC came back the next day and defeated New Providence, who is ranked Top 10 in New Jersey. This week they have two B North matchups against #7 Rumson and Red Bank Regional. Sunday they also get to face the #1 team in the country, Long Island Lutheran, home at 2 pm.

3 - St. Rose (2) 8-1

St. Rose opened the week defeating Neptune, 58-34, in a C North matchup. The followed that up by defeating #7 Rumson for the second time this season and ended the week defeating Chatham, who is ranked #15 in the state, 62-42. Freshman Jada Lynch averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last week. The Roses start the week with two C North games against #9 Ranney and Point Boro. They end the week against Ewing, who is ranked top 10 in the state, at The State and The Shore Fight for a Cure event at Donovan Catholic.

4 - Trinity Hall (5) 11-1

Trinity had a busy week playing four games in six days, winning all four. They won a divisional game against Manalapan and three non divisional games against Middletown South, Neptune and Red Bank Regional at the Boardwalk Classic. Harvard commit continues her great season leading the Monarchs with 19.5 points a game. This week they will face their biggest challenge in A North in Howell and then play #9 Ranney at The State and The Shore Fight for a Cure event at Donovan Catholic.

5 - Manasquan (4) 6-4

Manasquan was able to defeat Point Boro in a C North matchup 65-33 to open the week, but dropped their next two games. They lost to Paul VI, who will probably be ranked #2 in NJ this week, 53-45 and then lost to Archbishop Wood (PA) 55-26 on Sunday. The Warriors play Neptune and rival Wall this week in a C North battle and end the week against Camden Catholic.

6 - Ocean Twp (7) 9-0

Ocean had its toughest week to date and came out 3-0. They defeated Jackson Memorial early in the week and then defeated Monmouth Regional in a C South matchup. The Spartans ended the week defeating Manchester which saw junior Eli Clark score a career high 30 points. This week they play Lakewood and then travel down the road to play Shore Regional on Thursday to see who will be on top of C South.

7 - Rumson (6) 5-5

Rumson opened the week defeating Red Bank Regional in a B North matchup. They then lost to #3 St. Rose for the second time this season 51-40 and lost to Moore Catholic in New York, 63-58. Marist commit Julia Corsentino had a career high 38 points against Moore Catholic. Rumson continues to play one of the hardest schedules this week, playing #2 RBC Tuesday and then Middletown North in B North matchups. They end the week against Franklin.

8 - Toms River North (9) 6-2

TRN picked up two wins last week, one against Manchester in a non divisional game and then defeated cross town rival Toms River South. Junior Megan Sias averaged 20 points and 12.5 rebounds last week to continue her great season. This week TRN faces cross town rival Toms River East and then Southern Regional in A South matchups.

9 - Ranney (10) 6-1

Ranney only played one game this week, defeating division rival Wall 60-48. Sophomore Haley Poser leads Ranney, averaging 15.5 points a game. This week they open the week against division opponents #3 St. Rose and Neptune. Ranney ends the week against #5 Trinity Hall at The State and The Shore Fight for A Cure event at Donovan Catholic.

10 - Shore Regional (NR) 8-1

Shore went 3-0 this week, winning two games in C South against Donovan Catholic and Jackson Liberty. They ended the week defeating Raritan 65-29. Sophomore Reese Fiore continues her strong season leading the team in scoring, averaging 14.5 points a game. Shore enters one of their hardest weeks of the season. They open up the week against Monmouth Regional, who is knocking on their door and Thursday they host Ocean to see who will be on top of C South. The Blue Devils end the week against Manchester at The State and The Shore Fight for a Cure event at Donovan Catholic.

Bubble : Howell 6-1 , Red Bank Regional 5-4