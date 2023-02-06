Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Feb 6

Get our free mobile app

Week End 2/5/23

(Previous Week)

1 - SJV (1) 23-0

SJV saw its biggest scare of the season against Montclair Immaculate, trailing by 8 late in the 3rd quarter, but just like championship teams due, they came back and won 72-68. They also picked up wins against Raritan and Pope John during the week. This week they earned the #1 seed in the SCT and have a bye in the first round. They will play the winner of Toms River East and Marlboro on Thursday. They also play Christ the King on Saturday in NYC

2 - RBC (2) 21-1

RBC picked up one of their toughest wins of the season against #3 St. Rose, 52-48, last week to lock up the #2 seed in the SCT. They also defeated Franklin in the Coaches Choice USA Challenge. They earned a first round bye in the SCT and will play the winner of Ranney and Long Branch Thursday.

3 - St. Rose (3) 18-5

St. Rose, who played one of the hardest schedules in the Shore all season, had one of the hardest weeks going 2-2. They picked up wins over Point Boro and #5 Trinity Hall during the week. Their loses came to #2 RBC and Paul VI, who is ranked in the top 5 in NJ. St. Rose received the 4th seed in the SCT and will play the winner of the Jackson Memorial and Monmouth Regional game on Thursday.

4 - Manasquan (4) 17-5

Manasquan picked up a division win against Wall and a come from behind victory over Trinity Hall, 46-41. They lost in the Coaches Choice USA Challenge to Top 20 team Ewing to end their regular season. The Warriors received the 3 seed in the SCT and will host the winner of the Manchester and Point Beach game on Thursday.

5 - Trinity Hall (5) 19-4

Trinity Hall wrapped up A North by defeating Howell early in the week, but dropped two close games later in the week to #4 Manasquan and #3 St. Rose. They were able to defeat # 6 Rumson to lock up a higher seed in the SCT and show they belong with the top teams in the Shore. Trinity Hall has received the 5th seed in the SCT and will host the winner of the Howell and Central Regional game on Thursday.

6 - Rumson-Fair Haven (6) 13-9

Rumson’s come back against #5 Trinity Hall came up short, losing 59-55 early in the week. They rebounded with a win against Middletown North, but lost to Rutgers Prep in the Coaches Choice USA Challenge over the weekend. Rumson will be the 6th seed in the SCT and will face the winner of the Shore Regional and Barnegat game.

7 - Toms River North (7) 16-2

TRN continues to roll, picking up three wins this week and pushing their win streak to 13 games. They defeated Southern to wrap up A South and then defeated #10 Holmdel in a close contest. They ended the week with a win over Donovan Catholic. TRN received the 8th seed and will host Holmdel Thursday in the SCT.

8 - Ocean Twp (9) 19-2

Ocean was able to win their first division title since 1997 after defeating #9 Shore Regional 54-28. They lost to Top 20 team New Providence but rebounded with a win over Hightstown at the Coaches Choice USA Challenge. Ocean earned the 7th seed in the SCT and will host the winner of Red Bank Regional and Keansburg game.

9 - Shore Regional (8) 18-3

Shore Regional lost to division rival #7 Ocean Twp 54-28 early in the week, but rebounded with wins over Old Bridge and South Hunterdon. Shore received the 11th seed in the SCT and will host #22 seed Barnegat on Tuesday.

10 - Holmdel (NR) 15-7

Holmdel picked up wins against Long Branch to finish out A Central for the season. They also defeated Notre Dame in the Coaches Choice USA Challenge over the weekend. They dropped a close game to #7 TRN 46-42. Holmdel earned the 9th seed and will face #8 TRN in a rematch on Tuesday.

Honorable Mention:

Manchester 15-8

RBR 13-9

