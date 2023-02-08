By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman SSN Contributor

Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap

Tuesday 2/7/23

#17 Toms River East 41 vs #16 Marlboro 39Toms River East overcame a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 41-39. They outscored Marlboro 21-4 in the final quarter led by juniors Yana Shupak, who finished with 14 points, and Sydney Murphey, who finished with 11 points. Marlboro was led by senior Erica DiSimone with a game high 15 points. Toms River East will play #1 seed SJV on Thursday.

#12 Howell 62 vs #21 Central Regional 46

Howell had a total team effort in their first round victory in the SCT. They had five players score 10 or more points led by sophomore Kiera McKown, who had a game high 13 points. Junior Madison Smith added 11 points and Kerry DeStefano, Gabriella Bambo, and Gabriella Carpenter all had 10 points each. Central Regional was led by senior Riley Coltenback with 12 points and senior Kelsey DiMichele added 10 points. With the win Howell advances to play the #5 seed Trinity Hall on Thursday. Trinity Hall is 2-0 this season against Howell.

#13 Jackson Memorial 54 vs #20 Monmouth 34Senior Zoie Maffei scored a career-high 33 points to lead Jackson Memorial to a first round win in the SCT. Jackson Memorial had a big second half, outscoring Monmouth 31-18. Freshman Julianna Old added 8 points and had 6 rebounds for the Lady Jaguars. Monmouth was led by sophomore Amaya Harris with 12 points. Jackson Memorial will play #4 seed St. Rose Thursday in the second round.

#14 Manchester 55 vs #19 Point Beach 34Junior Devyn Quigley had a game high 32 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double as Manchester defeated Point Beach. Freshman Jordyn Felipe scored 8 points and Marisiya Goins added 7 points for the Lady Hawks. Point Beach was led by senior Jada Clayton with 12 points. Manchester will face #3 Manasquan Thursday in the second round.

#11 Shore Regional 49 vs #22 Barnegat 38

Strong defense and timely shooting in the 4th quarter helped Shore Regional pull away to pick up its first SCT win in over two decades. Senior Rylee Drahos scored 26 points for Shore Regional and sophomore Reese Fiore added 11 points, including a 3-pointer that opened the game up. Barnegat was led by sophomore Emma Thornton who had her 19th double-double of the season. She finished with a game high 30 points and 15 rebounds. Shore Regional moves on to play #6 Rumson-Fair Haven Thursday in the second round.

#10 Red Bank Regional 59 vs #23 Keansburg 23

Sophomore Caroline Polloway had a double-double to lead RBR to a first round SCT victory. She finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds and went 8 for 10 at the foul line. Senior Josie Munson added 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Bucs. Keansburg was led by senior Madison Fernandez with 11 points. Red Bank Regional will play #7 Ocean Township Thursday in the second round.

#15 Ranney 45 vs #18 Long Branch 40Ranney had three players score double digits to help them win a close first round game in the SCT. Sophomore Haley Poser led all scorers with 16 points, 10 of them coming in the second quarter. Sophomore Morgan Kotka had a game high three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and senior Sarah Hughes added 10 points for Ranney. Long Branch was led by senior Mya Hepburn with 13 points and junior Alayah Vincent finished with a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds. Ranney advances to play #2 RBC Thursday in the second round.

