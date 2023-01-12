Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Thursday Jan 5

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

Non Divisional

#5 Trinity Hall (9-1) 60 VS Middletown South (2-6) 35

Trinity Hall continues to roll as they defeat Middletown South to remain undefeated in A North. Senior Nina Emnace had a game high 18 points and freshman Teagan Drennan added 14 points for the Monarchs. The Eagles were led by sophomore Amanada MacGregor with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Long Branch (5-2) 39 VS Manalapan (1-6)

Sophomore Kimi Sayson scored a game high 12 points while senior Mya Hepburn finished with a double double, 11 points and 10 rebounds, to lead Long Branch to their 5th victory. The Braves were led by senior Sophia Venezia with 11 points.

Middletown North (2-7) 42 VS Raritan (1-6) 30

Middletown North had three players score in double digits to win its second game of the season. Junior Madison Marcotte scored 13 points and had 6 assists and senior Aimee Tanglao added 12 points and had 5 steals. Sophomore Karleigh Aber tied her season high with 10 points. Freshman Brooke Shea led Raritan with 9 points.

A South

Jackson Memorial (5-4) 54 VS Toms River East (5-3) 49

The Jaguars got big games out of their senior leaders tonight to rebound after a tough loss on Tuesday. Kamile Makselyte had a career high 19 points while Zoie Maffei and Chloe Messner both added 11 points for Jackson Memorial. TRE was led by junior Yana Shupak with 20 points and junior Sydney Murphy added 10 points.

#9 Toms River North (6-2) 56 VS Toms River South (2-6) 23

Junior Megan Sias continues to show why she is one the Shore Conference best players. She finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds as TRN cruised to a division win. Seniors Arliana Torres (16 points 6 rebounds 8 steals) and Julia Grodzicki (11 points 9 rebounds 4 steals) played strong on both ends of the court. TRS was led by senior Gabrielle Balter with 7 points.

Brick Memorial (2-6) 31 VS Southern Regional (1-6) 27

The Mustangs win their second game in a row behind senior Layla Marotta’s 12 points. Senior Bella Dayton added 6 points and Hayley Tighe chipped in with 5 points.

B Central

Pt. Beach (6-1) 41 VS Keyport (2-3) 20

Junior Lauryn Case led Pt. Beach with 12 points and junior Gina Umek added 11 points as the Gulls cruise to a B Central victory over Keyport. Keyport was led by freshman Cameryn Connallon with 6 points.

Henry Hudson (4-1) 65 VS Asbury Park (0-3) 15

Sophomore Lindsay Rivera scored a game high 16 points to lead Henry Hudson to a divisional win. Senior Madison Fernandez had 12 points and senior Scarlet Oliva added 10 points for Henry Hudson.

B South

Central Regional (6-2) 57 VS Brick Township (2-5) 42

Central wins its fourth game in a row led by senior Katelyn DiMichele career high 21 points. Seniors Riley Coltenback and Kelsey DiMichele both added 10 points for Central. Brick Township was led by sophomore Riley Nausedas’s 20 points.

Barnegat (4-5) 57 VS Pinelands (0-7) 25

Sophomore Emma Thornton scored a game high 20 points and had 10 rebounds to give Barnegat to get Barnegat on track in B South. Senior Cara McCoy added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.

Manchester (6-4) 49 VS Lacey (2-7) 45

Junior Devyn Quigley continues her dominant season, scoring 34 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to give Manchester a B South division win. Junior Zionna Short added 8 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Lacey was led by senior Riley Mahan who scored 16 points.

C South

#7 Ocean Township (8-0) 46 VS Monmouth Regional (6-2) 28

Ocean wins a tough C South matchup and remains undefeated after defeating Monmouth Regional its first division loss. Junior Gamila Betton and sophomore Kayden Clark both scored 12 points for the Spartans. Junior Mia Troese scored 13 points for Monmouth Regional.

Shore Regional (7-1) 56 VS Jackson Liberty (2-5) 20

Junior Conley Smolokoff continues her strong start, scoring a game high 13 points for the Blue Devils. Senior Rylee Drahos scored 12 points and sophomore Reese Fiore added 10 points. Jackson Liberty was led by seniors Jacklyn Capasso (6 Points) and Ari Broughton (5 Points).

Donovan Catholic (2-5) 61 VS Lakewood (0-4) 17

Donovan picked up its second win of the year and first division win by defeating Lakewood. Senior Gabby Ross led all scorers with 20 points and sophomore Brooke Bowbliss added 12 points and had 7 rebounds. Lakewood was led by seni

