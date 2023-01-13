Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Thursday Jan. 12

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

#10 Shore Regional (9-2) defeats #6 Ocean Twp (10-1) 38-32

The week did not start the way Shore Regional was hoping after falling to Monmouth Regional on Tuesday, but they were able to get back on track and beat #6 Ocean Township to make a three way tie in C South.

Senior Rylee Drahos scored 12 out of her game high 21 points in the 4th quarter to help lead the Blue Devils back after trailing 27-21. Drahos, who has not been putting up the scoring numbers that everyone is used to, knocked down four 3-pointers in the game including one from the sideline.

“I haven’t been shooting the best,” Drahos said when asked about her fist pump after her first three pointer. “This game contradicted that and it was nice to finally get a groove going and my little fist pump was a little emotion coming out of me.”

The first half was an evenly played game with Shore leading 18-16 at halftime, but Ocean Township switched to a zone defense in the third quarter and it caused problems for the Blue Devil offense. The Spartans held Shore Regional to just three points in the quarter which was scored with .4 seconds left in the quarter.

Ocean was able to get the led up to six points early in the 4th quarter, but Shore Regional was able to go on a 8-2 run that started with a three pointer by freshman Ava Coyle.

“Rylee obviously is very special, Madison Larosa was very special, but Ava Coyle has no worry and no fear about shooting,” Shore Regional coach Will Wishart said. “She will let that ball fly, which is one of her strengths of her game. She has no issue if she misses 3,4, or 5 and that's the confidence we want on our team”

Ocean was able to respond to Shore Regional’s run with a 4-0 run of their own to regain the lead which included a great pass from junior guard Eli Clark to junior Gamila Betton. Junior Jineen Ayyash, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, had a crucial three point play down the stretch to help keep the game close, but Drahos was able to take over and seal the win for the Blue Devils.

“I think we were waiting for a night like this,” Coach Wishart said about Drahos’s performance. “She has done such a great job the first ten games getting her teammates involved, but tonight when the light shines the brightest that is when she wants the ball and having a player like her has been a real joy to watch the last four years.”

With the Shore victory tonight, C North now has a three way tie with them, Ocean Township and Monmouth Regional, all 4-1 in the division.

“This game means a lot,” Drahos said. “Not only because of our loss on Tuesday, but Ocean is an obstacle to climb and they are a great team. We did not let Tuesday carry over and we showed today we can bounce back.”

Non Divisional

Barnegat (6-6) 50 vs Manalapan (2-8) 45

Barnegat was led by sophomore Emma Thornton, who is averaging 17.5 points a game, with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Senior Cara McCoy added 20 points for Barnegat. Manalapan was led by senior Sophia Venezia with 15 points.

Keyport (4-4) 26 vs Lakewood (0-7) 6

Keyport gets back to .500 on the season after defeating Lakewood. Keyport was led by senior Isabella Bednarz with 8 points and freshman Cameryn Connallon added 6 points.

Keansburg (6-2) 45 vs AFULC (0-6) 15

Senior Lindsay Rivera continues to lead Keansburg, scoring 14 points in a non conference win.

Toms River East (6-5) 36 vs Lacey (2-10) 25

Junior Sydney Murphy led TRE with 10 points in a non divisional win. Lacey was led by senior Riley Mahan with 11 points.

A North

#4 Trinity Hall (12-1) 50 vs Howell (10-2) 30

Trinity Hall took care of their hardest test in A North, defeating Howell behind juniors Nina Emnace 19 points and Siobhan Stapleton’s 15 points. Howell was led by senior Kerry DeStefano and junior Gabrielle Carpenter with 12 points each.

Marlboro (6-4) 48 vs Freehold Township (4-5) 40

Senior Erica DiSimone led Marlboro with 12 points to an A North Victory tonight. Marlboro had five more players score 6 points or more in a balanced attack. Freehold Twp was led by sophomores Ava Giordano with 12 points and both Ashley Moore and Gaby Parker added 11 points.

A Central

#1 SJV (12-0) 82 vs Raritan (2-8) 26

Senior Zoe Brooks scored 18 points for a game high while freshmen Madison Kocis and Taylor Sofilkanich both scored 12 points for the Lady Lancers.

Holmdel (7-4) 68 vs Long Branch (7-3) 40

Senior Alexandra Loucopoulos and junior Allison Cannon both scored 17 points for Holmdel to earn them an A Central victory. Sophomore Michelle Steele added 14 points for the Hornets. Long Branch was led by sophomore Kimi Sayson with 18 points.

B North

#2 RBC (12-0) 60 vs Red Bank Regional (6-5) 38

RBC rolls to another victory to remain undefeated on the season. Sophomore Tessa Carman led the Caseys with 15 points while freshman Addy Nyemchek added 10 points. RBR was led by senior Josie Munson with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Middletown South (3-7) 54 vs Colts Neck (5-5)

Sophomore Amanda MacGregor scored a career high 21 points to help Middletown South pick a B North win. Colts Neck was led by junior Julianna Kowaleski with 17 points.

#7 Rumson-Fair Haven (6-6) 73 vs Middletown North (2-10) 21

Junior Raquel Guidetti led all scorers with 17 points, while Rumson had a balanced performance with senior Julia Corsentino scoring 11 and sophomore Sylvie Notine and junior Abby Boyle both added 10 points. Middletown North was led by freshman Danielle Gonzalez and Laila Iasparro with 6 points each.

C North

#3 St. Rose (10-1) 53 vs Point Boro (2-8) 30

Freshman Jada Lynch continues to show why she is one of the best players in the Shore Conference, scoring 20 points for the Roses as they continue to sit on top of C North. Point Boro was led by sophomore Katherine Henn with 10 points.

#5 Manasquan (8-4) 47 vs Wall (3-7) 34

Manasquan finished the game off strong going on a 12-4 run to defeat Wall. Junior Hope Masonius has a game high 14 points, while senior Rylyn Orlando scored 12 points. Wall was led by juniors Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr scoring 10 points each.

#9 Ranney (7-2) 41 vs Neptune (2-8) 30

Sophomore Haley Poser scored a game high 17 points to lead Ranney to a C North victory. Neptune was led by sophomore Christa Ramos with a double double, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

C South

Monmouth Regional (8-2) 43 vs Donovan Catholic (3-6) 39

Monmouth picked up its second straight divisional win behind sophomore Amaya Harris’s 19 points and 8 rebounds, while senior Alyson Amadruto added 12 points. Senior Gabby Ross had her fourth straight 20+ point game scoring.

