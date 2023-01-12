Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Sunday Jan 8

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

Get our free mobile app

Girls Boardwalk Showecase

#5 Trinity Hall 44 VS #8 Red Bank Regional 28

Nina Emnace led Trinity Hall to a 44-28 win over RBR in game 1 of the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase at Brookdale CC. Emnace scored a game high 17 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists to pace the Monarchs. Siobhan Stapleton added 8 points and 8 boards, while her sister Niamh contributed 7 points and 3 rebounds. Josie Munson led RBR with 11 points, Junior Cam Gardner had 6 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks, and Caroline Polloway added 8 points and 8 boards for the Bucs.

#3 RBC 57 vs New Providence 34 The 5th ranked team in New Jersey RBC downs #8 New Providence 57-34 behind a barrage of 3’s in the 2nd half. RBC had a 29-15 lead at half and opened the game up by hitting 7 3’s in the 2nd half, led by 3 each from Casey Prior and Katie Liggio. Liggio led RBC with 13 points, while Prior and Tessa Liggio added 12 a piece. Tessa Carmen had a monster game on the boards tallying 14 rebounds. New Providence was led by Grace Kinum with 12 points and Megan LaManna with 7.

#1 SJV 59 vs Gill St. Bernard A dominant 2nd half by Zoe Brooks led #1 SJV over an upset minded Gill St Bernards 59-42. GSB remained within striking distance until Brooks exploded for 15 of her game high 21 in the 2nd half. She also had 14 rebounds and 4 assists for SJV. Janie Bachman added 12 points 5 boards and 4 blocks, and Bre Delaney chipped in 10 for the Lady Lancers. Brooke Baisley led GSB with 16 points 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

#2 St. Rose 62 vs Chatham 42

The #9 team in New Jersey St Rose, led by freshman Jada Lynch, defeated #15 Chatham 62-42 in the final game of the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase. Lynch scored 16 of her game high 24 in the 2nd half to keep the Cougars at bay. Julia Whesper added 12, and Rosie Scognamiglio and Cassidy Kruesi each had 7 for the Purple Roses. Ella Kreisler led Chatham with 13 and Addison Barrett added 12 for the Cougars. The Shore Conference went 3-0, all by double digits, in 3 games against top 20 teams from outside the Shore

Tweets by nlowe11