Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Monday Jan. 9

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

Class A North

Howell (10-1) 35 vs Marlboro (5-4) 34

Howell remains undefeated in A North as they head into their showdown with Trinity Hall on Thursday. They narrowly escaped Marlboro when senior Kerry DeStefano scored the game winner with 6 seconds left in the game. DeStefano and sophomore Kiera McKown both finished with 10 points for Howell. Marlboro was led by seniors Amanda Castro with 16 points and Erica DiSimone added 12 points.

Freehold Twp. (4-4) 50 vs Manalapan (2-7) 44

Sophomore Gabby Parker scored a season high 22 points and classmate Sophie Tonino added 15 points to help Freehold Twp win an A North matchup against Manalapan. The Braves were led by junior Breannis Duran with 13 points, while senior Sophia Venezia and sophomore Laila Hagan both scored 12 points.

Class B North

Red Bank Regional (6-4) 48 vs Middletown South (2-7) 23

Red Bank Regional picked up a B North victory with a balanced attack, six players scored 6 points or more. Junior Camryn Gardner led the Bucs with 10 and senior Josie Munson added 9 points. RBR freshmen RIley Wheeler and Zoey Gulley both scored 7 points. Middletown South was led by sophomore Elizabeth Tardy with 8 points.

Colts Neck (5-4) 39 vs Middletown North (2-9) 34

Sophomore Katie Dichter helped Colts Neck get above .500 scoring 12 points to lead all scorers in a B North matchup. Sophomore Emily McCarthy scored 11 points and had 3 steals for Middletown North, while junior Madison Marcotte had 9 points and 12 rebounds.

Class C North

#5 Manasquan (7-4) 45 vs Neptune (2-7) 28

Junior Hope Masonius scored 15 points to help Manasquan defeat Neptune in a C North division game. Junior McKenna Karlson added 9 points and senior Rylyn Orlando chipped in with 6 points. Neptune was led by sophomore Christa Ramos with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

#3 St. Rose (9-1) 53 vs #9 Ranney (6-2) 39

St. Rose had a balanced offensive attack tonight to pick up another C North victory. Seniors Maggie Cavanaugh (12 pts) and Julia Whesper (10 points) help lead the way for the Roses, while freshman Jada Lynch added 11 points. Ranney was led by sophomore Brooklyn Taylor with 14 points.

Wall (3-6) 48 vs Point Boro (2-7) 45

Wall was able to pick up its second win of the season over Point Boro to get on track in C North. Junior Emily Tvrdik scored 24 points for Wall, while junior Shayne Eldridge added 13 points. Point Boro was led by two sophomores who both scored career highs, Sarah Dahl finished with 16 points and Emily Marinelli scored 14 points.

Non-Divisional Keansburg (5-1) 57 vs Carteret (5-5) 31 Freshman Gabriella Flanzbaum scored a career high 17 points, while senior Lindsay Rivera added 15 points to give Keansburg the win in a non-conference matchup. They will travel to Point Beach tomorrow and the winner will sit on top of B Central. Brick Memorial (3-7) 42 vs Brick (2-8) 34 Brick Memorial was able to get out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and hold on against cross town rival Brick to earn its third win in four games. Seniors Bella Dayton (13 Points) and Layla Marotta (12 points) led the Mustangs, while Hayley Tighe added 6 points. Brick Township was led by senior Nicole Kuhl and sophomore Riley Nausedas with 8 points each.

