Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Jan 6

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

Get our free mobile app

Non Divisional

#2 St. Rose (7-1) 51 vs #6 Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4) 40

The Roses were able to defeat Rumson for the second time this season with a strong second half performance. Freshman Jada Lynch scored 15 points and senior Rosie Scognamiglio added 12 points for St. Rose. Juniors Abby Boyle and Raquel Guidetti both scored 10 points for Rumson.

#1 SJV (9-0) 75 vs Life Center (1-2) 57

The Lady Lancers remain undefeated behind another strong 3rd quarter performance to win a non conference game. Senior Zoe Brooks had a career high 35 points and 8 rebounds for SJV. Senior Ashley Sofilkanich added 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Lady Lancers.

Toms River South (3-6) 48 vs Matawan (0-9) 13

Senior Cara Cribbin helped lead TRS to a non divisional victory with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Senior Ryanne Gethard chipped in with 10 points and 3 steals for the Indians. Matawan was led by freshman Emma Kriegsten who had 5 points.

Howell (8-1) 44 vs Central Regional (6-3) 39

Howell won a tough non divisional game behind a strong performance by senior Kerry DeStefano who had a game high 20 points for the Rebels. Senior Riley Coltenback led Central Regional with 17 points.

Colts Neck (4-4) 58 vs Jackson Liberty (2-6) 23

Senior Sarah Moran scored a career high 20 points to help lead Colts Neck to their fourth win of the season. Juniors Savannah Butz added 9 points and Julianna Kowaleski scored 6 points. Jackson Liberty senior Ari Broughton scored 10 points to lead her team in scoring.

Holmdel (6-3) 57 vs Wall (2-6) 53

Holmdel had a total team effort tonight to defeat Wall. Sophomore Mackenzie Teevan led Holmdel with 17 points and 11 rebounds while senior Alexandra Loucopoulos added 14 points. Junior Allison Cannon had 12 points and senior Erica Stolker chipped in with 10 points for the Hornets. Wall was led by juniors Emily Tvrdik with 19 points and Shayne Eldridge with 11 points.

Marlboro (5-3) 48 vs Brick Township (2-7) 31

Marlboro was able to open the game up in the second half behind a strong shooting performance by senior Varsha Simha, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Senior Amanda Castro led all scorers with 13 points on the night. Brick Township was led by sophomore Madalynn Dougherty and CiCi Weatherspool with 9 points each.

#5 Trinity Hall (10-1) vs Neptune (2-6) 21

Harvard commit Nina Emnace continues her All Shore season finishing with 14 points tonight while freshman Teagan Drennan added 11 points for the Monarchs. Sophomore Christa Ramos continues to led Neptune in scoring this season, putting in 15 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Jackson Memorial (6-4) 70 vs Lacey (2-8) 34

Every game senior Zoie Maffei seems to be getting a little better, which is great for the Jaguars and bad for their opponents. She finished with 19 points and had 7 assists and 3 steals tonight and senior Chloe Messner led all scorers with 20 points and had 4 steals. Lacey was led by senior Riley Mahan with 17 points.

Barnegat (5-5) 62 vs Freehold Boro (3-5) 23

Barnegat was able to win its second game in two nights behind another great performance from sophomore Emma Thornton. She finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds and senior Cara McCoy added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Bengals. Sophomore Sayuri Penaranda continues to lead Freehold Boro, finishing with 12 points in the game.

Paul VI (6-1) 53 vs Manasquan (6-3) 45

Tweets by nlowe11